Evolving Edinburgh’s journey now in stormy waters

“We had to get some variety in our attack and try and get players excited about the brand of rugby we can play,” Blair said.

“I was aware it is not something where you click your fingers and something changes. I saw this season as a learning one but I also believed that given the strength of our squad we could learn while we are winning as well.

“We've had a few hiccups but generally there has been good buy-in from the players and supporter base. We've had good support at our new stadium, which is a 7,800-seater. We are evolving our game. We are moving in the right direction.”

That direction has taken them to Cape Town, where they will square off against a team Blair admits possesses raw power and vast athletic ability among their forwards. He knows his team has to front up in the tight exchanges and the scrum will be a key battleground.

He explained he perhaps foolishly looked inward without preparing for the opposition's threats at the start of the season.

“We were not focused on who we played and were confident that if we get our game right we could comfortably challenge anyone. The thing we are recognising now is the set piece challenge we will have against the SA teams.

“The Stormers have a really good balance of personnel in their squad. They have a strong athletic pack but also a backline that shifts the ball and moves it.

“We can be a lot more specific about what we are doing but for me this season was about instilling our confidence about what we are trying to do.”

Blair said a large chunk of his foreign born players are injured and did not make the trip to Cape Town. Significantly, however, Edinburgh will have the power and experience of Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel when they pack down for their challenge in Cape Town on Saturday.