THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | LIV and let live, but Saudi golf series is not as simple as that

The LIV series is flagrant sportswashing by a Saudi regime looking to deflect from its atrocious human rights record

The shotgun start which marked the launch of the LIV Golf series outside London on Thursday was nothing in comparison to the din and jolt it has created within the sport’s establishment before tee-off...