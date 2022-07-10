Though they didn't get the result, they came tantalisingly close. Nienaber lamented what could have been. “We didn't take all our opportunities. Our discipline let us down in the end.
Boks now forced to look at Biggar picture
Jacques Nienaber wiser about his players but the defeat to Wales was avoidable
SA and Wales are level in their three-Test series after the tourists won the second clash 13-12 in Bloemfontein and it required somewhat of a Hollywood script to get them deadlocked.
The 78th-minute try by Josh Adams and nerveless touchline conversion by Gareth Anscombe provided the denouement few Bok fans saw coming after their side went 12-3 up after 58 minutes.
However, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber who had made 14 changes to his starting team for this clash, saw his charges drop off in the final quarter as Wales punished their indiscretions.
Bok fans are likely to urge Nienaber to forget Paris and focus on Cape Town as he prepares his team for the decider there on Saturday. Wales pose a clear and present danger.
Nienaber, who made those changes to spread game time in his group in preparation for next year's World Cup in France, will revert to what he deems his best XV.
The coach answered in the affirmative when asked whether he will do so, but was unapologetic about the motivation behind his selections for the second Test.
He had stated in the build-up that winning remained the team's top priority but that he needed to test his squad's depth ahead of the showpiece tournament next September.
On that score he would have gained valuable insights, not just from their performance in the first hour but the way in which his players lost they way in the last 20 minutes.
“Now we have answers on some of the 42 players in our group,” Nienaber said. “That was the point of our plan. What if we played our first-choice XV and still lost? Then we wouldn't have given these players an opportunity tonight.
“We could have gone the conservative route by trying to wrap up the series before making the changes but this is what we wanted out of the game.”
While the Springboks lost for the first time to Wales on SA soil, the new faces that were exposed to the Test arena would have gained valuable experience from this exercise. They could, however, do without the pall that comes with a home defeat.
Wales captain Dan Biggar said he was proud of his team's effort. “The bench made a huge impact. I could not be prouder to be a Welshman,” he said about their maiden win in SA over the Boks.
