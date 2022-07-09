For a while now, there have been flattering comparisons with the legendary Springbok prop Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira but the soft-spoken Ntuthuko Mchunu just wants to carve his own path.
The reluctant ‘Beast’, who has been making waves for the Sharks in the Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship (URC), is expected to make his debut for the Springboks during the second Test against Wales in Bloemfontein on Saturday.
As he prepared for what is expected to be an emotional moment for him and his family, the 23-year-old former Maritzburg College pupil said he wants to do it his own way.
“Obviously it’s a massive thing being called Beast but I just want to create my own legacy,” said the man they affectionately call “Beast 2.0”.
Reluctant 'Beast 2.0' Mchunu ready to carve his path as a Springbok
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
“He (Mtawarira) is someone who set the bar very high for us to reach but I want to do it my way, I am very grateful for people calling me Beast,” he said adding he has learnt a lot from Mtawarira.
“He is being a great mentor, more with off-the-field stuff. I am coming into the system similar to how he came in and he has been great.”
Mchunu didn’t expect to catch the eye of Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber so early in his career.
“Emotionally it’s been too good for me. It is a big thing for my family as well but I am just taking it one day at a time. I am just trying to focus on each day and on the details at training.
“I think the emotion will let down on Saturday but for now I am just focusing on what we are doing at training and making sure that we sharpen up and we are ready to go on Saturday.
“Making a debut is something that I did have in my goals from an early age. Everyone who plays rugby in SA, especially school boys, they look forward to making their debuts.
“I just didn’t expect it to happen this soon but I am extremely grateful. It is also great for my school to have been able to produce a prop. For myself, it is also good to be a forward coming from the school.”
Since he arrived at the Bok camp, Mchunu has been like a sponge sucking up information from the coaches and senior players.
“I have had a sit down with coaches because they have played a huge part in how they want the team to play and it hasn’t just been going on for this week only.
“It has been happening since we were converged in Pretoria when the other guys were playing in the URC. It is something that we have been preparing for these past four weeks or so and I am happy with progress.
“On Saturday, it’s a Test match and every team that plays against the Springboks fronts up and takes its game up a level. Wales are definitely going to front up but we will be ready for it.”
