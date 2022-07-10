×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

OBITUARY | Farewell Mr Spit ’n Polish, you were an imperious delight

Bravely outspoken, Barry Ronge was the doyen of SA film critics and was internationally respected for his knowledge and intellect

10 July 2022 - 20:45 By CHRIS BARRON

Barry Ronge, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 74, was the country’s best known and most knowledgeable movie critic, one of its most enduring, widely read and discussed columnists and eagerly listened to broadcasters...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Siphiwe Gloria Ndlovu awarded a Windham Campbell Prize News
  2. Cinemas are screwed, but not The Labia in Cape Town Lifestyle
  3. OBITUARY | The real Jamie Bartlett wasn’t Mike O’Riley or David Genaro Opinion & Analysis
  4. ‘Minister of Congratulations’ could’ve been Minister of Legends, but alas Opinion & Analysis
  5. OBITUARY | Long John Berks: mensch, change-maker, SA radio legend News

Most read

  1. OBITUARY | Farewell Mr Spit ’n Polish, you were an imperious delight News
  2. Families of PMB massacre furious as tavern is open for business the next day News
  3. I’ll never forget seeing his lifeless body: sister of Soweto tavern massacre ... News
  4. Gun Free SA shoots down Cameron’s call for more arms amid gun violence epidemic News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners