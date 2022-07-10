OBITUARY | Farewell Mr Spit ’n Polish, you were an imperious delight
Bravely outspoken, Barry Ronge was the doyen of SA film critics and was internationally respected for his knowledge and intellect
10 July 2022 - 20:45 By CHRIS BARRON
Barry Ronge, who has died in Johannesburg at the age of 74, was the country’s best known and most knowledgeable movie critic, one of its most enduring, widely read and discussed columnists and eagerly listened to broadcasters...
