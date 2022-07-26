Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Banyana were great, but they were trumped by Wayde and Akani
Simbine and Van Niekerk’s detractors don’t seem to realise they are far closer to an Olympic medal than Banyana
26 July 2022 - 20:04
This doesn’t apply to you, dear reader, but some of our fellow sport fans in SA are pretty darn thick. ..
Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Banyana were great, but they were trumped by Wayde and Akani
Simbine and Van Niekerk’s detractors don’t seem to realise they are far closer to an Olympic medal than Banyana
This doesn’t apply to you, dear reader, but some of our fellow sport fans in SA are pretty darn thick. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos