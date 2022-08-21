Joshua hungry to fight soon after defeat to Usyk
The British heavyweight struggles to come to terms after his second defeat to the Ukrainian champion
21 August 2022 - 19:37 By Dhruv Munjal and Manasi Pathak
Anthony Joshua has the “hunger” to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December after a second straight loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday...
Joshua hungry to fight soon after defeat to Usyk
The British heavyweight struggles to come to terms after his second defeat to the Ukrainian champion
Anthony Joshua has the “hunger” to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December after a second straight loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos