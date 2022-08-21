×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Joshua hungry to fight soon after defeat to Usyk

The British heavyweight struggles to come to terms after his second defeat to the Ukrainian champion

21 August 2022 - 19:37 By Dhruv Munjal and Manasi Pathak

Anthony Joshua has the “hunger” to fight again and plans to return to the ring in December after a second straight loss to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the Briton said on Sunday...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Usyk targets Fury after beating Joshua on split decision Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Youthful dreams of glory while Olympus crumbles Sport
  3. Mike Tyson’s Ferrari F50 goes on auction news
  4. Team SA bag one silver, three bronze medals as they slip down standings Sport
  5. Dominant Nomeva knocks the stuffing out of opponent and his glove Sport

Most read

  1. Beach party celebration for youngest FA Cup goalscorer in its 151-year-old ... Sport
  2. Joshua hungry to fight soon after defeat to Usyk Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Boks finish Tri-Nations unbeaten Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Kork pops up to win 350cc World Championship Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | The success of the URC has left Super Rugby a distant memory Sport

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
Humans to dine ‘caged’ at baboon-proof farm stall near Cape Point