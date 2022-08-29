Blast from the past: Thompson and Smith power to gold in Amsterdam
Today in SA sports history: August 30
29 August 2022 - 20:29
1965 — Colin Bland scores 127 as SA set England a target of 399 in the final third Test at The Oval. The match ended in a draw the next day with the visitors claiming a 1-0 series triumph, only their second such victory in England. The home side, however, gave it a go, reaching 308/4 when stumps were drawn. They were grittier than they’d been in their first innings of 202, during which Peter Pollock took 5/43. ..
Blast from the past: Thompson and Smith power to gold in Amsterdam
Today in SA sports history: August 30
1965 — Colin Bland scores 127 as SA set England a target of 399 in the final third Test at The Oval. The match ended in a draw the next day with the visitors claiming a 1-0 series triumph, only their second such victory in England. The home side, however, gave it a go, reaching 308/4 when stumps were drawn. They were grittier than they’d been in their first innings of 202, during which Peter Pollock took 5/43. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos