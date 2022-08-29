×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: Thompson and Smith power to gold in Amsterdam

Today in SA sports history: August 30

29 August 2022 - 20:29
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1965 — Colin Bland scores 127 as SA set England a target of 399 in the final third Test at The Oval. The match ended in a draw the next day with the visitors claiming a 1-0 series triumph, only their second such victory in England. The home side, however, gave it a go, reaching 308/4 when stumps were drawn. They were grittier than they’d been in their first innings of 202, during which Peter Pollock took 5/43. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Boks finish Tri-Nations unbeaten Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to gold in Berlin Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Mannetjies leads Bok try-fest against Lions Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Sepeng strides to silver at Seville world champs Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mokoena the silver lining for SA at Beijing Games Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Coetzee beats Schutte in dirty battle of the brawlers Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Kork pops up to win 350cc World Championship Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Thompson and Smith power to gold in Amsterdam Sport
  2. Boks ‘never look for shortcuts’: Kitshoff on Nic White incident Sport
  3. Emotional Comrades winner Morozova apologises for court skirmish Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Sepeng strides to silver at Seville world champs Sport
  5. Booze rules, room shortages spread Qatar World Cup fever in Middle East tourism ... Sport

Latest Videos

Style and fashion from the 2022 South African Music Awards' red carpet
Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh appear in court with other former Transnet executives