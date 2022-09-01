It’s called the penguin walk: what Comrades runners do the day after
The painful, stiff walk is like a badge of honour for those who braved and finished the 90km ultra marathon
01 September 2022 - 21:53 By Matshelane Mamabolo
It’s the day after the Comrades Marathon and an uninformed observer walking the Durban promenade would be forgiven for thinking just about every male strolling there has just returned from circumcision...
It’s called the penguin walk: what Comrades runners do the day after
The painful, stiff walk is like a badge of honour for those who braved and finished the 90km ultra marathon
It’s the day after the Comrades Marathon and an uninformed observer walking the Durban promenade would be forgiven for thinking just about every male strolling there has just returned from circumcision...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos