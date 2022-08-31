A honeymoon cruise, cash and all things wedding for Comrades groom and Prudence

Comrades Marathon runner Joseph Kagiso Ndlovu and his fiancée, only identified as Prudence, will marry in April next year.
On Wednesday Ndlovu told TimesLIVE he was ecstatic about the gifts the Jacaranda FM community offered him.
The Pretoria man proposed to his girlfriend with a sign which read, “Prudence, will you marry me? Run 90km for you”, as he finished the marathon on Sunday.
Generous listeners and companies, who were touched by Ndlovu’s proposal, have sponsored :
- an engagement ring by Mister K Jewellery Manufacturers;
- a dress by Cinderella Corner;
- a suit by Herman van Der Merwe;
- photography by House of Ru Photography;
- wedding invitations by Pulse Printing;
- catering by Greg, one of Joseph’s colleagues;
- flowers by Isabel Nel Wild Flower Art;
- ante-nuptial contract by Finlay and Niemayer Attorneys;
- a wedding cake by Lovit Bakery;
- nails by Charne Lubbe;
- first dance routine by La Danza Studio;
- a sponsored vehicle for the wedding by Contrasol;
- thank you gifts by Hanri;
- R5,000 cash from Jacaranda FM listener Ben, and;
- a cabin on the Loveboat for their honeymoon.
“It is such a special gesture and we really appreciate it.
“I can’t say too much because Prudence is camera shy and she is the boss so I don’t want to talk for her,” Ndlovu joked.
Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester said he was one of many people who were curious about the proposal.
“I wanted to know who Prudence was and what her response was. It was great to get them both on the line on the show. Prudence told us she said ‘yes’ and that they want to get married next year. Joe said if someone could come through with a ring, that would make his week. I told him I will do my best and that is all I needed to say because our morning listeners, our family, are incredibly kind and generous.”
“It snowballed from there. It started with a ring and all of a sudden the couple was gifted with a wedding dress, flowers, catering, legal agreements, nails, photography, dancing lessons and, at the end, we threw in a cabin on our Valentine’s Day Loveboat Cruise next year. We have such kind and incredibly generous listeners and I think it gives everyone that warm and hopeful feeling and I love that this happened to such a real couple. Everyone loves a love story with a happy ending like this and it was special to be involved in this beautiful story.”
