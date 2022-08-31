Age has no bearing on Comrades runners dying or falling ill
CMA says a variety of factors could affect a runner's health, including a viral infection, an underlying condition and steroid use
31 August 2022 - 21:09
While nearly half of this year’s Comrades field comprised runners aged between 40 and 49, organisers say athletes dying or becoming ill is not linked to age...
Age has no bearing on Comrades runners dying or falling ill
CMA says a variety of factors could affect a runner's health, including a viral infection, an underlying condition and steroid use
While nearly half of this year’s Comrades field comprised runners aged between 40 and 49, organisers say athletes dying or becoming ill is not linked to age...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos