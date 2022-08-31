×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Age has no bearing on Comrades runners dying or falling ill

CMA says a variety of factors could affect a runner's health, including a viral infection, an underlying condition and steroid use

31 August 2022 - 21:09

While nearly half of this year’s Comrades field comprised runners aged between 40 and 49, organisers say athletes dying or becoming ill is not linked to age...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Runner's death mars return of Comrades Marathon South Africa
  2. EDITORIAL | Comrades Marathon shows human endurance at its best Opinion & Analysis
  3. Second Comrades Marathon runner loses his life Sport

Most read

  1. PAC asked Hlophe to investigate ‘whistle-blower’ claim of leak in public ... News
  2. Liquidator to sell Garden Route property jewel that lost its lustre News
  3. Meet the man tasked with the massive job of tightening up SA’s borders News
  4. Age has no bearing on Comrades runners dying or falling ill News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)