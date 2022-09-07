×

Sport

Blast from the past: When Mpush comes to shove ... Makambi is king of the ring

Today in SA sports history: September 8

07 September 2022 - 21:02
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1952 — Jake Tuli wins the Commonwealth flyweight crown as he stops experienced Teddy Gardner in the 12th round of their bout in Newcastle, England. The South African was engaging in only his 11th professional bout and in his first in Britain. Gardner, a veteran of 65 fights by then, quit after that.  ..

