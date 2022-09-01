×

Sport

Blast from the past: Pretorius makes All Blacks pay the penalty

Today in SA sports history: September 2

01 September 2022 - 21:53
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1933 — Bloemfontein gets to stage its first rugby Test, but the Springboks are beaten 4-15 by Australia in the final fifth Test of their series. The visitors scored three tries while the home side responded with a single drop, worth four points, by Gerry Brand, who was playing on the wing. The Boks, however, won the series 3-2, having won the first, third and fourth Tests. ..

