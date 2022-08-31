×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Blast from the past: No Joyi for SA boxer in Mexico

Today in SA sports history: September 1

31 August 2022 - 21:10
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1928 — New Zealand beat the Springboks 13-5 in the fourth Test at Newlands in Cape Town to draw the four-match series 2-2. Centre JC van der Westhuizen scored SA’s only try, with flyhalf Bennie Osler adding the conversion. Forward Tuna Swain scored the visitors’ only try, but centre Mark Nicholls slotted two penalties and a drop, worth four points in those days. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Blast from the past: Thompson and Smith power to gold in Amsterdam Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Boks finish Tri-Nations unbeaten Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to gold in Berlin Sport
  4. Blast from the past: High jumping Hestrie will always have Paris Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mannetjies leads Bok try-fest against Lions Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Sepeng strides to silver at Seville world champs Sport
  7. Blast from the past: Mokoena the silver lining for SA at Beijing Games Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Coetzee beats Schutte in dirty battle of the brawlers Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: No Joyi for SA boxer in Mexico Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Fans are back in full force, but the quality of football leaves a ... Sport
  3. Bok legend Fourie backs De Allende to step up in Am’s absence Sport
  4. CSA desperate for T20 League to be a success to avoid jobs bloodbath Sport
  5. Blast from the past: High jumping Hestrie will always have Paris Sport

Latest Videos

Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...
EFF members thrown out of parliament (again)