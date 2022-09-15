×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

Bobo backs Bulls to stand out but fears Stormers may struggle in SA’s second URC

The former Springbok centre says the SA sides must bank as points from their home games as possible

15 September 2022 - 22:23 By SITHEMBISO DINDI

As the second United Rugby Championship’s (URC) season starts this weekend, commentator and former Springbok centre Gcobani Bobo has delivered his verdict on how local teams are likely to fare...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Bulls captain Coetzee knows where he stands with Springbok coaches Rugby
  2. SA teams in better shape for URC Sport
  3. Steady as she goes for the Stormers as they mount URC defence Rugby

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Blacked out Boks make record books for all the wrong ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | In-form Willemse will be key to vital Bok bonus point win Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Whether or not Jantjies’ idle hands became the devil’s tools, ... Sport
  4. Bobo backs Bulls to stand out but fears Stormers may struggle in SA’s second URC Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Boks break nine-year drought in New Zealand Sport

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...