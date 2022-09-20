Direct, confrontational Frans Steyn will be pivotal for Boks in Durban
The veteran Springbok has all the tools to slot smoothly into the vital flyhalf berth for Saturday’s crucial clash
20 September 2022 - 21:05
Only six players have started in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks over the past decade. It is a position Springbok coaches have zealously protected through the eras and perhaps explains why Frans Steyn will on Saturday become just the seventh player to wear that jersey since 2012 against Argentina in Durban...
