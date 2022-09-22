News

How Covid-19 reversed gains in TB control by about a decade

Experts say despite inroads made in controlling the disease, SA’s ability to find, treat and cure TB has dropped since the pandemic pervaded the world

22 September 2022 - 21:16

The Covid-19 pandemic has reversed gains made against tuberculosis (TB) — one of SA’s main killer infectious diseases — by nearly a decade...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Health care at your doorstep finds a home in SA as patients skip ... News
  2. Young people eagerly await ‘miracle’ drug that could end new HIV infections News
  3. Ramathuba may face the chop from register as ‘overwhelmed’ NGO guns for her News
  4. Child monitors blaze a trail in Africa in protecting rights Opinion & Analysis
  5. Hello Doctor, bye bye queues: 24/7 phone service cuts clinic waiting times News

Most read

  1. Pay back the Moolla: Ponzi scheme beneficiary’s R63m reckoning News
  2. No more sidelines, says SA as it links Ukraine-Russia peace calls to UN reforms News
  3. Show me the money: Zuma must cough up R1m if he wants to prosecute Downer News
  4. President does not oppose application to amend state capture report News
  5. Minister’s shark cage diving lifeline causes a stir in False Bay News

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked