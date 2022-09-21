×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | Trying to understand Safa’s logic is mind-boggling at the best of times

Finding something positive to write about Safa and SA football is difficult at the moment

21 September 2022 - 21:10
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Instead of gawping in awe of Sundowns, other clubs should learn a ... Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Sadly our leagues are only professional in theory Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Fans are back in full force, but the quality of football leaves a ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs patchwork recruitment has left them miles away from ... Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | An African Super League is great as long as it’s not just for an ... Sport
  6. SAZI HADEBE | A work in progress: it’s too soon to tell how good Chiefs are Sport
  7. SAZI HADEBE | Banyana’s Wafcon victory calls for investment in women’s football Sport

Most read

  1. Queiroz ‘bought ambulances in Mozambique’ after he was fired as SA coach: De Sa Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Silver lining as Parkin makes SA Olympic history Sport
  3. Boks face selection posers for Kings Park decider against Pumas Sport
  4. Direct, confrontational Frans Steyn will be pivotal for Boks in Durban Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mayo is the main man for Bafana in Cosafa Cup final Sport

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Weed activists want cannabis legislation fast-tracked