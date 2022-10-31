‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd
The athlete reflects on the headline-making collision with Mary Decker and being made ‘a political object’
31 October 2022 - 19:58 By Matshelane Mamabolo
Zola Budd does not flinch. Unlike with the earlier questions, she does not pause to think this one over. Whereas she’d previously described the questions as tough, you get the impression she knew this one was coming...
Zola Budd does not flinch. Unlike with the earlier questions, she does not pause to think this one over. Whereas she'd previously described the questions as tough, you get the impression she knew this one was coming...
