Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | This Bok squad can exorcise the ghosts of Dublin 2017

With nine players in the match-day squad that lost 38-3 in 2017, the Boks return more polished ... and as world champions

03 November 2022 - 20:25

Saturday, 7.30pm (SA time), at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin is Redemption Day for nine Springboks whose last visit to the home of Irish rugby ended in humiliation. Can these 2022 Boks do it? ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Hang up your braai tongs and get to the stadiums, your teams ... Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | A squad’s midweek matches could be as important for RWC ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Boks must nail their colours to Willemse’s mast for year-end tour Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Backchatting of referees must be booted into touch Sport
  5. MARK KEOHANE | You cannot sanitise rugby without destroying its DNA Sport
  6. MARK KEOHANE | Boks pose more questions than answers ahead of vital World Cup ... Sport

Most read

  1. ‘I regret running at the Olympics in 1984’: Zola Budd Sport
  2. Blast from the past: No can Ndou for Phillip against Mayweather Sport
  3. We still have a long way to go, says Chiefs coach Sport
  4. DAVID ISAACSON | Sascoc needs more of Pieter Coetzé and his magic lift Sport
  5. Knocking Ireland off their perch a Bok priority Sport

Latest Videos

Municipalities and government departments owe Eskom about R50bn: Ramaphosa
Community groups demand pro-poor budget, R1500 basic income grant