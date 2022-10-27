KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Hang up your braai tongs and get to the stadiums, your teams need you
The South African URC teams deserve our passionate support, and that means from the stands
27 October 2022 - 21:16
South Africa’s players have matched and beaten the best of Ireland in the United Rugby Championship — and now it is time South African rugby supporters stand tallest and show the same passion and support shown to the Irish teams. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.