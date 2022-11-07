Blast from the past: Morne hangs up his Bok boots, Blanco makes Test debut
Today in SA sports history: November 8
07 November 2022 - 20:23
1975 — The University of South Africa campus in Pretoria hosts the Mr Olympia bodybuilding competition, where Arnold Schwarzenegger wins his sixth-straight crown. The Austrian Oak, as he was known, retired from competitive bodybuilding after that to follow what became a successful career in Hollywood movies. ..
Blast from the past: Morne hangs up his Bok boots, Blanco makes Test debut
Today in SA sports history: November 8
1975 — The University of South Africa campus in Pretoria hosts the Mr Olympia bodybuilding competition, where Arnold Schwarzenegger wins his sixth-straight crown. The Austrian Oak, as he was known, retired from competitive bodybuilding after that to follow what became a successful career in Hollywood movies. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos