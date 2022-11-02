Blast from the past: Taylor comes back from the brink to win epic world title battle
Today in SA sports history: November 3
02 November 2022 - 21:10
1973 — In what many observers described as the greatest boxing contest on SA soil, Arnold Taylor rises from the canvas four times to knock out Mexican Romeo Anaya in the 14th round at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg and lift the WBA bantamweight crown. There were a total of six knock-downs in the bout, but in the eighth it looked as if Taylor was about to lose as he went down three times. Somehow he got up each time and fought his way back to victory, though he was assisted by a long count after Anaya didn't retreat to a neutral corner properly. In 1996 The Ring magazine rated this contest the 15th greatest world title bout of all time. ..
