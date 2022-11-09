Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France
Today in SA sports history: November 10
09 November 2022 - 20:47
1902 — Jimmy Sinclair scores 104 in SA’s follow-on innings of 225 in the final third Test against Australia at Newlands. But it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat as the visitors wrapped up the match the next day by 10 wickets to take the first-ever series between these two nations 2-0. ..
Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France
Today in SA sports history: November 10
1902 — Jimmy Sinclair scores 104 in SA’s follow-on innings of 225 in the final third Test against Australia at Newlands. But it wasn’t enough to stave off defeat as the visitors wrapped up the match the next day by 10 wickets to take the first-ever series between these two nations 2-0. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos