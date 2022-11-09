KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Bok coach’s lie about Kolbe, the goalkicker
The Bok brains trust tells us Cheslin Kolbe is a more seasoned goalkicker than Damian Willemse — stats prove this is a huge leap from fact
09 November 2022 - 20:45 By Mark Keohane
Damian Willemse should have been entrusted with the goalkicking duties for the Springboks against France in Marseilles if the Bok coaches are serious about developing him as the most complete flyhalf in the Test squad. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Bok coach’s lie about Kolbe, the goalkicker
The Bok brains trust tells us Cheslin Kolbe is a more seasoned goalkicker than Damian Willemse — stats prove this is a huge leap from fact
Damian Willemse should have been entrusted with the goalkicking duties for the Springboks against France in Marseilles if the Bok coaches are serious about developing him as the most complete flyhalf in the Test squad. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos