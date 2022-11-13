Blast from the past: Schultz takes SA’s first Test wicket on home soil in 22 years
Today in SA sports history: November 14
13 November 2022 - 20:41
1991 — SA’s cricketers win their first-ever official ODI, beating India by eight wickets in the final third match in Delhi. Boosted by centuries from skipper Ravi Shastri (109) and Sanjay Manjrekar (105), as well as 53 by Kris Srikkanth, India posted 287/4 in 50 overs. None of the South Africans made triple figures, but Kepler Wessels (90), Peter Kirsten (86 not out) and Adrian Kuiper (63 not out) got the visitors home with 20 balls to spare. India won the series 2-1. ..
