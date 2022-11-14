Tough streets of Alex to stadiums of Qatar for Siwela, the coincidental match official
Zakhele Siwela’s life could have taken a turn for the worse, growing up in a township notorious criminals activity but he remained focused
14 November 2022 - 21:21 By Matshelane Mamabolo
Zakhele Siwela has done well for someone who took to match officiating by chance. Now about to take on his second assignment at football’s biggest stage, the 40-year-old from Alexandra would not have dreamt of reaching such dizzy heights when he grudgingly accepted the whistle...
Tough streets of Alex to stadiums of Qatar for Siwela, the coincidental match official
Zakhele Siwela’s life could have taken a turn for the worse, growing up in a township notorious criminals activity but he remained focused
Zakhele Siwela has done well for someone who took to match officiating by chance. Now about to take on his second assignment at football’s biggest stage, the 40-year-old from Alexandra would not have dreamt of reaching such dizzy heights when he grudgingly accepted the whistle...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos