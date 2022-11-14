Sport

Tough streets of Alex to stadiums of Qatar for Siwela, the coincidental match official

Zakhele Siwela’s life could have taken a turn for the worse, growing up in a township notorious criminals activity but he remained focused

14 November 2022 - 21:21 By Matshelane Mamabolo

Zakhele Siwela has done well for someone who took to match officiating by chance. Now about to take on his second assignment at football’s biggest stage, the 40-year-old from Alexandra would not have dreamt of reaching such dizzy heights when he grudgingly accepted the whistle...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Bok coach’s lie about Kolbe, the goalkicker Sport
  2. For Victor Gomes a dream percolated from age 15 will come true in Qatar Sport
  3. COMMENT | Pirates can teach Chiefs a thing or two on how to build a ... Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Schultz takes SA’s first Test wicket on home soil in 22 ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Mbonambi try helps Boks edge France Sport

Latest Videos

PODCAST teaser: Cape of Cocaine - The tale of how the Bulgarian mafia ...
Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved