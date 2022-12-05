Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European coaches
The Zambian football legend says the expectations placed on African coaches are often unrealistic, and foreign coaches are usually paid more
05 December 2022 - 21:07 By Matshelane Mamabolo
Kalusha Bwalya hopes the performances of African countries at the 2022 Fifa World Cup will help change the mentality towards coaches from the continent...
Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European coaches
The Zambian football legend says the expectations placed on African coaches are often unrealistic, and foreign coaches are usually paid more
Kalusha Bwalya hopes the performances of African countries at the 2022 Fifa World Cup will help change the mentality towards coaches from the continent...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos