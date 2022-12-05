Sport

Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European coaches

The Zambian football legend says the expectations placed on African coaches are often unrealistic, and foreign coaches are usually paid more

05 December 2022 - 21:07 By Matshelane Mamabolo

Kalusha Bwalya hopes the performances of African countries at the 2022 Fifa World Cup will help change the mentality towards coaches from the continent...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. With World Cup going well, Qatar determined to host 2036 Games Sport
  2. World Cup fans see double standard in stadium politics ban Sport
  3. Ambivalent Argentines want to be Messi but are more Maradona — author Soccer
  4. Is Qatar the World Cup that African coaches come of age? Sport

Most read

  1. With World Cup going well, Qatar determined to host 2036 Games Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | Boks’ imperfect 10 out of 10 Sport
  3. Is Qatar the World Cup that African coaches come of age? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: England end Springboks’ winning-streak at Twickenham Sport
  5. Kalusha Bwalya calls for consistency in treatment of African and European ... Sport

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar