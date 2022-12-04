Soccer
World Cup fans see double standard in stadium politics ban
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Reuters
When is it or isn’t it acceptable to display a political banner at the World Cup in Qatar? The answer seems to depend largely on the political message, with fans criticising what they see as inconsistent enforcement of Fifa rules by the host country...
