Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts

The SA Rugby national executive is no longer playing catch-up with its rivals

02 March 2023 - 21:53 By Mark Keohane

In a week when New Zealand Rugby’s national executive continues to get it wrong, SA Rugby’s executive is getting it right with Rian Oberholzer’s pending appointment as interim CEO. ..

