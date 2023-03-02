KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts
The SA Rugby national executive is no longer playing catch-up with its rivals
02 March 2023 - 21:53 By Mark Keohane
In a week when New Zealand Rugby’s national executive continues to get it wrong, SA Rugby’s executive is getting it right with Rian Oberholzer’s pending appointment as interim CEO. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | NZ Rugby bosses now look up to SA counterparts
The SA Rugby national executive is no longer playing catch-up with its rivals
In a week when New Zealand Rugby’s national executive continues to get it wrong, SA Rugby’s executive is getting it right with Rian Oberholzer’s pending appointment as interim CEO. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos