Sport

KEO UNCUT

MARK KEOHANE | This time Saru gets it right regarding Israel participation

Meanwhile, overshadowed by the Mzansi Challenge controversy, the north vs south matchup is set to sell out

16 February 2023 - 21:45 By Mark Keohane

The SA Rugby Union (Saru) should be feted for putting SA rugby first in a week where they have been fried for the decision to withdraw an invitation to Israel’s Tel Aviv Heat to play in the Mzansi Challenge. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Saffa-inspired Scots a stunning sight Sport
  2. MARK KEOHANE | SA rugby fortunate to have two coaches breathing fire into the ... Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Our teams have proven they belong in elite competition Sport
  4. MARK KEOHANE | Stormers vs Bulls: a north/south rivalry steeped in tradition ... Sport

Most read

  1. Saile can be a hit, but even Messi could feel pressure at this Chiefs: Nyirenda Sport
  2. Sharks about to enter deep water Sport
  3. All grizzle and guts, Conrad plots making Proteas world’s best Test team again Sport
  4. OPINION | A Qatari bid for Manchester United would be a mismatch Sport
  5. Mondli Khumalo, who was in a coma after UK attack, collapses on return to ... Sport

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage