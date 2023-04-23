Sport

Blast from the past: Brazil edge Bafana in Soccer City thriller

Today in SA sports history: April 24

23 April 2023 - 19:43
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1993 — SA’s soccer players, thumped 1-4 by Zimbabwe in their away leg, hold their neighbours to a 1-1 draw in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Soccer City in Johannesburg. Marks Maponyane scored in sixth minute to give the hosts a lead they held until Benjamin Nkonjera equalised in the 80th minute...

