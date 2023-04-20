KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | No returns: Ackermann the fans favourite to replace Nienaber as Bok coach
Springbok supporters have inexplicably ignored the experience and World Cup credentials of Jake White and Rassie Erasmus
20 April 2023 - 21:59 By Mark Keohane
The Springboks will have a new coach after the 2023 World Cup, but what I found the most fascinating on social media debates was that Rassie Erasmus was not a preferred option to take over again. ..
KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | No returns: Ackermann the fans favourite to replace Nienaber as Bok coach
Springbok supporters have inexplicably ignored the experience and World Cup credentials of Jake White and Rassie Erasmus
The Springboks will have a new coach after the 2023 World Cup, but what I found the most fascinating on social media debates was that Rassie Erasmus was not a preferred option to take over again. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos