Foster determined to continue SA football legacy in the English Premier League
Hard work has not yet started, says Foster as the biggest test of his career awaits
14 May 2023 - 20:04 By GRANT SHUB
Lyle Foster, who has gained promotion to the English Premier League next season with EFL Championship-winning Burnley, is relishing the prospect of cementing his place in the starting line-up and continuing South Africa’s legacy in “the best league in the world”. ..
Foster determined to continue SA football legacy in the English Premier League
Hard work has not yet started, says Foster as the biggest test of his career awaits
Lyle Foster, who has gained promotion to the English Premier League next season with EFL Championship-winning Burnley, is relishing the prospect of cementing his place in the starting line-up and continuing South Africa’s legacy in “the best league in the world”. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos