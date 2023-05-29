Sport

Chad le Clos goes short aiming to soar for Paris butterfly gold

South Africa’s most decorated Olympian is aiming for gold at the Paris Games next year — but in the shorter 100m butterfly

29 May 2023 - 20:34
David Isaacson Sports reporter

Chad le Clos says he’s aiming for Olympic gold at the Paris Games next year, but this time he’s looking to do it in the shorter 100m butterfly...

