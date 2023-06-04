I hang my head in shame: AmaZulu boss Zungu accepts blame for horrible season
AmaZulu fans can expect a thorough shake-up of the club’s playing and management personnel after a disappointing season
04 June 2023 - 19:29 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Ambitious AmaZulu owner and president Sandile Zungu has taken responsibility for the club’s horrible season and feels major changes are needed to turn things around at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit...
I hang my head in shame: AmaZulu boss Zungu accepts blame for horrible season
AmaZulu fans can expect a thorough shake-up of the club’s playing and management personnel after a disappointing season
Ambitious AmaZulu owner and president Sandile Zungu has taken responsibility for the club’s horrible season and feels major changes are needed to turn things around at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos