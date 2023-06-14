Sport

CHILLIN’ WITH SAZI

SAZI HADEBE | When will SA football officials put their egos aside for the sake of our game?

The Cosafa Cup would be the ideal opportunity to give Bafana fringe players a chance, but the PSL has not seen it fit to release players

14 June 2023 - 21:42
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

SA football has a unique but bad tendency to shoot itself in the foot. This happens often, especially when common sense looks the only likely option. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Money is not everything in football, but proper planning is Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Young talent isn’t born or stumbled upon, it’s bred and developed Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | Baron’s plight highlights the need for financial education for ... Sport
  4. SAZI HADEBE | Clubs need stability, not a revolving door of coaches Sport
  5. SAZI HADEBE | It’s time sleeping giants Chiefs and Pirates came to the party Sport

Most read

  1. Gerda versus Frith: who would have won the ultimate Comrades clash? Sport
  2. ‘I have not given up hope’: how Comrades champ Dijana runs for his bipolar mom Sport
  3. The genius of Clive Barker: the son of South African football Sport
  4. Djokovic cements his status in the GOAT debate Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Terblanche gets Bok career off to a flying start Sport

Latest Videos

The last known interview with executed Bulgarian mafia boss killed in Cape Town
JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate