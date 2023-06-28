Qatar group now confident of winning Manchester United bidding war
The transaction has been beset with delays, with bids failing to meet expectations of the selling Glazer family, and fears of litigation from minority shareholders
02 July 2023 - 19:18 By David Hellier, Giles Turner, Dinesh Nair and Aaron Kirchfeld
The Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad J.J. Al Thani is increasingly confident it’s won the bidding war for Manchester United, thwarting a rival offer from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe as the sale of the football club extends into the crucial summer months. ..
