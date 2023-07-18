Banyana's group G foes Argentina look to cast off shadow of Messi and Co

Argentinian women's soccer players, fans and referees will be seeking to step out of the shadow of Lionel Messi and the world champion men's team when they take the field at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this month.

Argentina are in group G with Banyana Banyana, Sweden and Italy. They kick off their tournament against Italy in at Eden Park on Monday, then meet South Africa at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium, then complete their group campaign against Sweden in Hamilton on August 2.

Banyana meet Sweden in their group G opener at Wellington Regional Stadium on Sunday (7am SA time).

Where football is almost a religion in Argentina and fans sport tattoos with images of Messi or the late idol Diego Maradona, the country is warming to a women's game that has grown rapidly since it became professional in 2019.

Though not favoured to win, Fifa's 28th-ranked team hope to generate a similar wave of excitement to that which greeted the men's title triumph last December and turn players like Estefania Banini, Yamila Rodriguez and Laurina Oliveros into household names.