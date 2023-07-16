Back to square one for Jabeur as she looks to past champs for inspiration

"[You need to take] the positive out of it. You cannot force things. It wasn't meant to be. It wasn't meant to be.”

Jabeur finds herself in good company as Chris Evert lost her first three slam finals before finishing with a final tally of 18, while 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep also lost three before she joined the winners' circle.

But unlike Evert and Halep, Jabeur feels like she is shouldering the hopes of an entire continent and the Arab world each time she steps on court and that is something she knows she has to come to better terms with.

“The more good results that I do, the more pressure I feel. I felt a lot of pressure, feeling a lot of stress,” said Jabeur, whose Wimbledon title dreams were dashed under a barrage of 31 unforced errors that flew off her racket on Saturday.

“Definitely this match, last year's match, the final of the US Open, will teach me how to win these finals. I'll definitely keep learning, keep being positive.

“That's the thing that will keep me going. Otherwise, if I'm going to be depressed about it, it's not going to help much. Hopefully I will be like the others that failed a couple of times to do it and it [the win] will come after. I'll try to stay positive.”

Reuters