Soccer

Scorer Magaia 'should be fine for the next game': Banyana coach Ellis

23 July 2023 - 14:06 By Marc Strydom
Hildah Magaia is substituted in Banyana Banyana's Women's World Cup group G match against Sweden at Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand on July 23 2023.
Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Banyana Banyana's scorer in their 2-1 opening Women's World Cup defeat against Sweden, Hildah Magaia, should be ready for their next group G game against Argentina on Thursday after limping off injured, coach Desiree Ellis said. 

The 54th-ranked South Africans probably need to beat 28th-ranked Argentina in Dunedin (2am SA time) to stay in contention for the knockout stages after Sweden grabbed a last-gasp 90th-minute winner at Wellington Regional Stadium.

Magaia, the double scorer when Banyana beat hosts Morocco in the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final, again showed she's the woman for the big occasion on her World Cup debut as she bundled in South Africa's 48th-minute opener after a superb run and strike by Thembi Kgatlana.

She limped off soon after that. Strikes by Fridolina Rolfö (65th) and Amanda Ilestedt (90th) gave Sweden a hard-fought win. 

“As she went in to put the ball over the line, she fell with her knee and hand on the back part of the goalpost,” Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said of Magaia's injury.

“Her coming off was a bit tough but we have a good squad. Unfortunately she couldn’t continue — it was also her debut goal at the World Cup. But she should be fine for the next game.”

There was much to take confidence from in Banyana's brave display. Coach Desiree Ellis' tactics and organisation of her team were outstanding. There might be questions over two choices in Ellis' starting XI, though.

Kaylin Swart was picked ahead of Nations Cup hero Andile Dlamini in goal. This was due to Swart's better distribution, as Ellis did not want Banyana to be on the back foot too much.

Swart's height might also have been a factor given the Swedes' advantage there at set pieces. If so, that aspect partly worked.

The Scandinavians only scored from one of 13 corners, though they constantly threatened there and ultimately Ilestedt's headed goal from that aspect led to Banyana's demise. Swart did not intercept enough of the Swedes' deliveries through catches or punches from corners.

Bongeka Gamede started at centreback and Ellis said this was because she wanted South Africa to play from the back. But the far greater height and physical strength of veteran Noko Matlou might have helped the South Africans defend better at corners.

“We knew we are a team that plays from the back and we needed players who are good on the ball but also defensively good,” Ellis said of Gamede's selection.

“We knew that if we were in trouble Kaylin could kick us out of trouble, which she did on many occasions.

“We’ve been training with those changes for a long time just to make sure everybody understood the gameplan.

“We also knew who would come on if the right-back went off, or the attacking midfielder went off — we had cover in all positions.

“If we needed to change the system we had that on the bench too — we had a plan A, B an C.”

Banyana's final group G game is against 16th-ranked Italy on August 2.

TimesLIVE

