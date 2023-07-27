Sport

All Blacks eye two trophies against Wallabies in Melbourne

New Zealand need only win in Melbourne to seal the Bledisloe Cup for a 21st year in succession

27 July 2023 - 20:54 By Ian Ransom

The All Blacks will look to secure a third consecutive Rugby Championship trophy in Melbourne on Saturday, with victory over Eddie Jones’s winless Wallabies to also keep the Bledisloe Cup in New Zealand hands for another year...

