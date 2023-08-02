Russia strikes Ukraine’s Danube port, sending global grain prices higher
Port hit on Danube opposite Nato-member Romania. Kyiv says aim of strike is to intimidate shippers considering return
02 August 2023 - 20:57
Russia attacked Ukraine’s main inland port across the Danube River from Romania on Wednesday, sending global food prices higher as it ramps up its use of force to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain...
