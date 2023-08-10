Birds defender Keegan Allan confident Komphela can help him soar to Bafana
The defender was one of the standout players for coach Morena Ramoreboli's developmental side
10 August 2023 - 21:21
Having tasted the feeling of representing his national team, Moroka Swallows' promising young defender Keegan Allan is keen to remain in the Bafana Bafana set-up and confident working with new Birds coach Steve Komphela will help him achieve that goal. ..
