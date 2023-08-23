Sport

Blast from the past: All Blacks make history with first Test series win on SA soil

Today in SA sport history: August 24

23 August 2023 - 21:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1920 — Clarence Walker becomes the first South African boxer to win an Olympic medal when he takes bantamweight gold at the Antwerp Games. That kick-started a boom for local amateur boxing, with pugilists winning 19 Olympic medals — more than any other code by the time the country was suspended before the 1964 Games. SA finished the 1920 Games with 10 medals, three of them gold. That remains SA’s highest Games tally, matched only twice, in 1952 and 2016...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Tembo’s calm crucial as Richards Bay seek footing amid second season syndrome Sport
  2. DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow ... Sport
  3. Box tickers and dragon slayers: Kolisi marks return in big win for Boks Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | Judicial committee has scored an Owen goal in the Farrell ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Mulaudzi gallops to 800m gold in Berlin Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Boks wallop Wallabies to finish Tri-Nations unbeaten Sport
  7. Blast from the past: All Blacks edge Boks at Soccer City Sport
  8. Blast from the past: Mokoena the silver lining for SA at Beijing Games Sport

Latest

  1. SAZI HADEBE | With such a slow start to the season, poor Broos has not much to ... Sport
  2. After Cricket SA about-turn, focus falls on players to stay fit Sport
  3. Tembo’s calm crucial as Richards Bay seek footing amid second season syndrome Sport
  4. Blast from the past: All Blacks make history with first Test series win on SA ... Sport
  5. DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow ... Sport

Latest Videos

Putin receives loud cheers at BRICS before his pre-recorded speech is played to ...
Alleged hitman arrested after attempted murder of KZN NFP councillor