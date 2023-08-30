Boom in SA women’s sports and growth potential catching sponsors’ eyes
With the successes of national women’s teams, more companies are expected to get on board
30 August 2023 - 21:11
The successes and hugely increased coverage of women’s sports teams this year seems sure to encourage corporations to provide greater financial support and has given local federations a selling point. However, there is still work to do for female sports teams to secure sponsorship deals anywhere near the scale of those enjoyed by their male counterparts. ..
