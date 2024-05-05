1979 — Double world champion Kork Ballington wins the 250cc event and countryman Jon Ekerold the 350cc race at the German motorcycle grand prix at Hockenheimring. It was Ekerold’s first win on the GP circuit.
1989 — Johnny du Plooy is knocked out in the third round by Italian Francesco Damiani in Sicily in their clash for the vacant heavyweight title on offer by the newly formed WBO.
1999 — Bafana Bafana are beaten 2-0 by Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly in Port-of-Spain. Doctor Khumalo had a penalty saved by Clayton Ince. Coach Trott Moloto blamed jet lag after the team, missing many Europe-based professionals, arrived there less than 48 hours before kickoff.
2001 — The Proteas beat the West Indies by eight wickets in the fourth ODI at St George’s in Grenada to take a 3-1 lead in the seven-match series. Alan Donald took four wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 200. Opener Gary Kirsten made 72 and Boeta Dippenaar an unbeaten 62 in the chase.
2010 — The Proteas beat New Zealand by 13 runs in a World T20 match in Bridgetown. South Africa made 170/4, with AB de Villiers scoring 47, before restricting their opponents to 157/7.
Blast from the past: Kirsten and Dippenaar shine against the West Indies
Today in SA sport history: May 6
