Sport

Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana

After a four-year absence, the big Strasbourg centre back made a return to the Bafana set-up during the international window

17 September 2023 - 19:26
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter

While recovering from an almost two-year injury, Lebogang Mothiba kept himself busy drawing as many portraits as he could as a budding artist, something he says keeps him sane when he’s not on the football field...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Heyns adds to her Olympic medal haul in Sydney Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Injury gives Mbonambi the chance to make his Marx Sport
  4. The only predictable thing about Rassie and Jacques is their unpredictability Sport
  5. OBITUARY | Ian Harries coached at highest level and lived life (and bottle) ... Sport

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
Spanish reporter sexually assaulted on live TV