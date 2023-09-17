Less painting, more playing is artist Mothiba’s goal in big period for Bafana
After a four-year absence, the big Strasbourg centre back made a return to the Bafana set-up during the international window
17 September 2023 - 19:26
While recovering from an almost two-year injury, Lebogang Mothiba kept himself busy drawing as many portraits as he could as a budding artist, something he says keeps him sane when he’s not on the football field...
