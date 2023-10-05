Blast from the past: Kirsten piles on the runs against Pakistan
Today in SA sport history: October 6
05 October 2023 - 22:40
1927 — Willie Smith, South Africa’s 1924 Olympic gold medallist, wins British recognition of the world bantamweight title when he beats Teddy Baldock on points in London. The fight was also the first fistic event to be covered live on radio in Britain. Smith’s claim to the world title was disputed and died after he lost his next bout in the US two months later. While never being regarded a world champion at home at the time, Smith’s claim probably has merit when considered today in the context of alphabet organisations...
