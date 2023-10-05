Sport

Blast from the past: Kirsten piles on the runs against Pakistan

Today in SA sport history: October 6

05 October 2023 - 22:40
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1927 — Willie Smith, South Africa’s 1924 Olympic gold medallist, wins British recognition of the world bantamweight title when he beats Teddy Baldock on points in London. The fight was also the first fistic event to be covered live on radio in Britain. Smith’s claim to the world title was disputed and died after he lost his next bout in the US two months later. While never being regarded a world champion at home at the time, Smith’s claim probably has merit when considered today in the context of alphabet organisations...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. A ‘good team’ flying under the radar — maybe this time Proteas will shine at ... Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | MTN final a chance for Maswanganyi to showcase his undoubted ... Sport
  3. Stony-faced Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki battles for right answers Sport
  4. Blast from the past: It’s Miller time at Kingsmead as Proteas wallop Aussies Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Last-gasp Lambie seals Bok victory over All Blacks Sport

Latest

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | To tinker or not to tinker? That’s the burning Bok question Sport
  2. Mapimpi’s race may be run, but he passed the baton while at full tilt Sport
  3. MARK KEOHANE | All World Cup-winning teams share the same traits Sport
  4. World Cup losing its lustre as players and countries chase T20 dollars Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Kirsten piles on the runs against Pakistan Sport

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...