Sport

Nation on song, imposing win record — France are cock-a-hoop for Boks quarter

French mood has been bolstered by the news that captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to play on Sunday

09 October 2023 - 21:40 By Liam Del Carme in Paris

France are cock-a-hoop and with good reason...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. We haven’t played our best rugby yet, says Ireland coach Farrell Rugby
  2. Springboks to face host nation France in crunch World Cup quarterfinal Rugby
  3. Boks cast in party poopers role Sport
  4. Ireland loss was prick Boks needed Sport

Latest

  1. Rising star Owethu Ngubane puts education first, but in netball for the long ... Sport
  2. Nation on song, imposing win record — France are cock-a-hoop for Boks quarter Sport
  3. Blast from the past: Kallis stars with bat and ball to help thump England Sport
  4. France vs Boks clash will break new ground — and hearts Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Polly puts the kettle on against Bangladesh in Kimberley Sport

Latest Videos

Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival
Pastor Dwayne Gordon was killed when six gunmen attacked a Johannesburg church